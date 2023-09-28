Share on email (opens in new window)

Lawmakers are confronting the fact that the emerging challenges for the U.S. power grid go much deeper than upgrading transmission infrastructure.

Why it matters: That complicates Democrats' vision for the energy transition — but it could create negotiating opportunities as they try to revive permitting talks.

Driving the news: Grid operators told lawmakers Thursday that fossil fuel power plant retirements are outstripping new deployments of renewables, creating reliability headaches for a system increasingly reliant on intermittent wind and solar.

Here's a quick selection of their statements to Energy and Commerce's Energy, Climate, and Grid Security Subcommittee:

"It is not possible to run a reliable electric system on just wind, solar and storage," said Richard Dewey, CEO of NYISO. "We are going to need resources that are dispatchable, that are responsive, that can ramp quickly but do not emit carbon or other pollutants. Those resources do not exist today."

"The rate of retirements of fossil fuel resources, largely due to state and federal policies, is clearly outpacing the construction of new renewable resources," said Frederick Bresler, senior vice president for market services at PJM Interconnection.

Another striking figure: Bresler said roughly 97% of the projects currently awaiting connection to PJM's grid are renewables or batteries.

Our thought bubble: The hearing showed clear bipartisan interest in doing something to address these problems.

Republicans were careful to stipulate that the hearing was about the grid — not just transmission. And indeed, much of their focus was on gas and coal retirements that they believe the IRA has spurred.

"I'm not pretending that the transition happens overnight," Rep. Scott Peters told Axios as he strolled out of the hearing room. "One of the challenges in politics is that some people pretend that fossil fuel is gone, and it's not."

Plus, a separate E&C subcommittee hearing this morning on the Maui fires reflected bipartisan concerns about hardening the grid against extreme weather events.

"Congress has a responsibility to pursue a safe national energy policy which includes hardened electric infrastructure that is prepared for events like wildfires and hurricanes," Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chair Morgan Griffith said at that hearing.

What we're watching: The BIG WIRES Act, Peters' proposal with Sen. John Hickenlooper to establish minimum interregional transmission capacity requirements.