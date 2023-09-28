Add the popular EPA brownfields cleanup efforts to the list of government programs our chaotic Congress is going to let expire soon.

Why it matters: Congress' inaction may sow doubts over a form of government assistance enjoyed by communities across the nation with polluted pits and dilapidated industrial sites.

Driving the news: Lawmakers in both chambers are trying to advance bills that would reauthorize the Brownfields Program, which gives grants for restoring abandoned sites with toxic contamination.

The program expires at the end of this fiscal year — Saturday — according to its most recent authorizing statute.

Zoom in: The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Wednesday advanced a bipartisan bill renewing the program through fiscal 2029 while doubling the amount EPA can give to $1 million from $500,000.

The bill would also expand what entities are eligible to receive funds and reduce the cost-sharing requirements on public-private partnerships under the program.

The other side: That same day, the House Energy and Commerce environment subcommittee held a hearing on draft legislation to extend the program through 2029 with some strings attached, including a mandatory audit of the program's spending.

The bill would also let private, for-profit companies qualify for support from the program.

E&C Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers said at the hearing she wants to "appropriate responsibly," and that "there are risks to dramatically increasing funding."

Some aspects of the draft clearly bothered Democrats, including ranking member Frank Pallone, who said he has "reservations" about private companies "access[ing] the limited public funds" in the program.

The intrigue: E&C environment subcommittee chair Bill Johnson said he believes brownfields expiring will mean "they won't lose the money they've already been given" but "the program won't be there to allocate new monies [to] going forward."

EPA didn't respond to requests for comment on potential impacts.

What we're watching: The Senate floor schedule for signs of its bill — which was unanimously approved in committee — because it's unclear what the House is going to ultimately advance through regular order.