Republicans are formulating a response to the Biden administration's expansion of a key climate metric, reviving a long-running political fight.

Why it matters: The social cost of greenhouse gases —which puts a price on each ton of climate pollution — affects agency actions across the government.

The congressional fight could affect legislative dealmaking, and previews how a Republican administration would likely dismantle clean procurement and greenhouse gas regulations.

Details: The White House announced last week it wants to use the metric in making federal purchasing decisions.

That would vastly expand its reach, defining how the federal government buys goods and services and potentially impacting environmental permitting and leasing decisions.

As Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse put it, "This is a very big deal."

But it's one of those sticky issues that could prevent a deal on permitting, or make an appropriations agreement more difficult.

"We've been in negotiations on water, and on roads and other kinds of infrastructure ... where we're specifically negotiating some of these things out," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito told Axios last night. "If we go down that road, we'll never get anything permitted."

Zoom in: House Republicans put a rider in their Interior-Environment spending bill that would ban virtually any use of the social cost of carbon and other greenhouse gases.

Capito's permitting bill, the RESTART Act, would prohibit any social cost estimate that raises energy costs or prolongs agency actions.

Sen. Kevin Cramer told Axios he'd consider filing an amicus brief if there's an opportunity in a GOP state lawsuit on the social cost of greenhouse gases.

It's also "not real clear yet" whether such a requirement could be repealed under the Congressional Review Act, Cramer said.

"I also know that those are the kinds of things that can make permitting reform pretty difficult," Cramer said. "Being realistic, it's probably hard to get 60 votes to stop it altogether."

Flashback: EPA has applied the social cost of carbon since the Obama administration to shape climate regulations.

The Trump administration shrank it drastically to less than $10 per ton to help justify less stringent greenhouse gas standards.

The Biden administration has been using $51 per ton on an interim basis, set by an Interagency Working Group.

The administration is expected to raise the number substantially, and it wants it to account for impacts decades in the future.

Of note: Capito and House E&C Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers have sent a flurry of letters asking for information from the working group.

Capito said she's spoken to Richard Revesz, one of the architects of the Biden administration's social cost changes.

E&C spokesperson Sean Kelly told Axios that the issue is also a "longtime concern" for Rodgers and that the committee would "continue our oversight efforts to ensure the administration is held accountable for their abuses of power."

Our thought bubble: Lawmaker pressure matters, even if it doesn't immediately manifest in legislation.