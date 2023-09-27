Rep. Jim Clyburn is a quiet force for pro-nuclear policy.

Why he matters: Clyburn's close to President Biden and ready to fight for more support to the nuclear sector, a major energy provider in his state of South Carolina.

Catch up quick: The assistant Democratic leader and former whip often works across party lines on nuclear legislation and takes credit for nuclear winning production tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Yesterday, he joined GOP Rep. Bob Latta in reintroducing a measure to expand domestic nuclear fuel production.

Clyburn talked with Axios at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's D.C. gathering …

Why are you such a big supporter of nuclear energy?

The more I looked into it, the more I became convinced that nuclear had to be in our future for two big reasons.

One, it's the cleanest of all — you go to any of the others, you may say how low the emissions are, but none of them are as low as nuclear.

But I also knew the safety issues that people were concerned about … And I was convinced that a lot of the fear factor had to do with people who would love to have an industry unto themselves.

Do you think your party has come around to your side?

No. [But] they're closer to me today than they were when I first started.

First time I started, people used to avoid me, but I didn't stop on it — and today, we've got those nuclear tax credits.

Somebody took it out when I first put it in but when it got back to us, we got it back in. I couldn't do that if I didn't get support from other people in my party.

What do you want Congress to do next on nuclear?

What I want to see is a permitting process that's made simpler. We need to cut down on the time it takes to get these permits done [and] I think we need to get more communities involved in the process before you get too far down the road with it.

Do you think the Biden administration supports the nuclear permitting packages?

I have not talked to the president directly about that, but I don't have a problem talking to him about that. I don't talk to the president about these kinds of stuff as long as I'm winning. Right now I'm winning.