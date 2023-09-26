Share on email (opens in new window)

Welcome to another in our series of lunch conversations. This time, we grabbed fried chicken at Succotash with Trent Bauserman, federal affairs chief for Commonwealth Fusion Systems.

Why he matters: Bauserman is a top player in advocating policy for an emerging industry in the energy transition. Massachusetts-based startup Commonwealth aims to put fusion power on the grid by the early 2030s.

He spent almost two decades in public policy, most recently as Rep. Steny Hoyer's energy policy guru, where he played "air traffic control" (his words) on the IRA and other consequential energy legislation.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Can you describe your journey from the Hill to Commonwealth?

I felt like my time in public service was coming to an end … and I, through a long search, found my way to CFS.

If you would have told me two years ago I'd be working for a fusion company, I would have said, "That's nuts, what are you talking about?"

But I didn't appreciate at the time just how much progress had been happening in the sector. It is a really game-changing technology.

Did it take some convincing?

Yeah, I actually was pretty skeptical. When you're in public policy for so long, you get a pretty good B.S. detector, and one of my early questions to them was, "Why should I believe you?"

The more I got to know the team and understand the technological advances that have been happening sort of quietly and in the background, the more I came to realize there's something real here.

What are the big things you're watching right now?

We've passed a lot of the important authorization bills that our industry cares about. Notably, there's this milestone-based fusion program at the Department of Energy that was passed in the 2020 Energy Act.

In some ways, the building blocks are there, and really what's needed is a near-term commitment to fund some of the R&D challenges.

This past spring, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission voted unanimously to regulate commercial fusion under a totally different paradigm than fission. It means that we potentially have a much faster pathway to license our machines.

How has the climate movement changed since you started working on this?

There remains this tension between what the science is calling for and what our political system is allowing.

You have to find wins, bipartisan agreement, where you can find it, and when the stars align every decade or so for things like the IRA, you get everything you possibly can.

What's the last song you listened to?

"Padam Padam" by Kylie Minogue – the song of the summer.