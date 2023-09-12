Chemical facility inspections still stalled
The Senate still hasn't figured out how to reauthorize the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program.
Why it matters: Industry and DHS officials are warning about risks for chemical facilities, which currently can't access personnel terrorism screening tools and other federal resources.
Driving the news: "We don't have a path right now," Senate Homeland Security Chair Gary Peters told Axios. "We're still trying to figure that out."
- Sen. Rand Paul blocked quick passage of the CFATS reauthorization bill before Congress left for the August recess.
- Paul is demanding that the Senate add his bill to examine duplicative federal programs to the reauthorization.
- "We've made offers to them on trying to get it passed," Paul told reporters.
Our thought bubble: This is Congress in a nutshell. The reauthorization bill passed the House 409-1 (!) — yet the program has been lapsed for over a month.
- Without a unanimous consent agreement, the Senate would have to use precious floor time for a vote or add it to a CR later this month.