The Senate still hasn't figured out how to reauthorize the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program.

Why it matters: Industry and DHS officials are warning about risks for chemical facilities, which currently can't access personnel terrorism screening tools and other federal resources.

Driving the news: "We don't have a path right now," Senate Homeland Security Chair Gary Peters told Axios. "We're still trying to figure that out."

Sen. Rand Paul blocked quick passage of the CFATS reauthorization bill before Congress left for the August recess.

Paul is demanding that the Senate add his bill to examine duplicative federal programs to the reauthorization.

"We've made offers to them on trying to get it passed," Paul told reporters.

Our thought bubble: This is Congress in a nutshell. The reauthorization bill passed the House 409-1 (!) — yet the program has been lapsed for over a month.