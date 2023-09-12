Catch me up: SEC rules, natural gas
Here's what other energy and climate news we've been watching ...
1. 💵 SEC watch: "We try not to do things against the clock," SEC Chair Gary Gensler told senators when they asked about his agency's proposed climate disclosure rules at today's Senate Banking hearing.
- "I don't want to predict on this one. This is a very heavy comment file," he said.
- The hearing featured predictable debate: Republicans attacking potential regulatory costs and Democrats arguing that the rules are well within the agency's mandate, per Axios' Ben Geman.
2. 👀 Interesting NGO move: The Bipartisan Policy Center has a new initiative on natural gas policy.
- It includes labor, environmental groups and well-known industry names like the U.S. Chamber's Marty Durbin and American Clean Power CEO Jason Grumet.
3. ⚡️ Permitting maneuvers: Joe Manchin and John Barrasso plan to meet soon to discuss permitting, per E&E's Emma Dumain.
- We're still not waiting with bated breath for a deal, but any kernel of agreement that comes out of these talks is worth watching.