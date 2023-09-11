Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's our rundown of the week's hearings ...

1. Bank on it: Senate Banking will hear tomorrow from SEC Chair Gary Gensler. We expect discussion of the proposed climate disclosure rules.

2. Hit the grid: A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee will meet Wednesday to examine a couple of interesting grid and supply chain bills.

The GRID Act would require agencies to coordinate on actions that could impact grid reliability.

The Protecting America's Distribution Transformer Supply Chain Act would ban DOE from changing energy conservation standards for distribution transformers for five years, amid a shortage that has irked Congress.

3. Hot hot heat: Senate EPW on Wednesday will discuss the transportation implications of extreme heat and weather hazards.

4. Permit watch: A House Natural Resources subcommittee will do some CEQ oversight Thursday, and we'll likely see discussion of the agency's implementation of debt ceiling permitting provisions.

5. More IRA: A House Oversight subcommittee will hold a hearing Thursday looking at the IRA. We expect plenty of talk about the climate tax policies we highlighted up top.