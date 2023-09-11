Catch up quick: An insanely busy week
Here's our rundown of the week's hearings ...
1. Bank on it: Senate Banking will hear tomorrow from SEC Chair Gary Gensler. We expect discussion of the proposed climate disclosure rules.
2. Hit the grid: A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee will meet Wednesday to examine a couple of interesting grid and supply chain bills.
- The GRID Act would require agencies to coordinate on actions that could impact grid reliability.
- The Protecting America's Distribution Transformer Supply Chain Act would ban DOE from changing energy conservation standards for distribution transformers for five years, amid a shortage that has irked Congress.
3. Hot hot heat: Senate EPW on Wednesday will discuss the transportation implications of extreme heat and weather hazards.
4. Permit watch: A House Natural Resources subcommittee will do some CEQ oversight Thursday, and we'll likely see discussion of the agency's implementation of debt ceiling permitting provisions.
5. More IRA: A House Oversight subcommittee will hold a hearing Thursday looking at the IRA. We expect plenty of talk about the climate tax policies we highlighted up top.