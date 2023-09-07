Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Catch me up: Twin Metals, China and more

Jael Holzman
Illustration of a statue of a running person with the words "Catch Me Up" engraved on the pedestal.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Here's what else we're watching...

1. 🤘 Sorry, Twin Metals: A federal court tossed out a lawsuit aiming to save Minnesota's Twin Metals mine, a huge priority for Rep. Pete Stauber.

2. 🇨🇳 China chip chafing: Select China panel chair Mike Gallagher's calling for a ban on all U.S. exports to Huawei and that nation's largest chip company.

3. 🏂 Border pollution: The GAO issued a new report detailing ways that wall construction at the southern border harms the environment. It's winning praise from progressive Democrats.

4. 🔌 Texas for all: Democrat Greg Cesar is drafting legislation to connect Texas' grid to the rest of the country, citing extreme weather events.

