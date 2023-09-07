Catch me up: Twin Metals, China and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what else we're watching...

1. 🤘 Sorry, Twin Metals: A federal court tossed out a lawsuit aiming to save Minnesota's Twin Metals mine, a huge priority for Rep. Pete Stauber.

2. 🇨🇳 China chip chafing: Select China panel chair Mike Gallagher's calling for a ban on all U.S. exports to Huawei and that nation's largest chip company.

3. 🏂 Border pollution: The GAO issued a new report detailing ways that wall construction at the southern border harms the environment. It's winning praise from progressive Democrats.

4. 🔌 Texas for all: Democrat Greg Cesar is drafting legislation to connect Texas' grid to the rest of the country, citing extreme weather events.