A new memo from the Treasury Department lays out the Biden administration's approach to telling the IRA's story.

Why it matters: The document, shared exclusively with Axios ahead of its release, repeatedly hammers home a three-pronged talking points plan: jobs, security and benefits for the climate.

Driving the news: Treasury's one-year IRA anniversary memo outlines the next steps for executing on the president's signature climate law in broad strokes.