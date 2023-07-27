CFATS troubles
Congress might let the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program expire.
Why it matters: CFATS, which officially lapses Thursday, was created in the mid-2000s to require security measures for high-risk chemicals facilities.
Driving the news: The House passed a two-year reauthorization bill this week, but Rand Paul blocked a unanimous consent request to move it through the Senate Wednesday.
- As of about noon on Thursday, Homeland Security Chair Gary Peters hadn't reached a deal with Paul to allow it to pass quickly.
- "I'm concerned that it may lapse," Peters told reporters.
- The result "makes us less secure," Peters said. "It makes our chemical facilities vulnerable to terrorist attack."
Context: CFATS has enthusiastic backing from the chemicals industry and most lawmakers.
- But Paul argued on the floor that it was unnecessary red tape.