Here's an interesting sentence to send you into recess: Progressives want to repeal parts of the IRA.

Details: Democrats introduced two bills, with a long list of co-sponsors, to roll back parts of the Inflation Reduction Act that tie renewables development on public lands and waters to oil and gas leases.

The CLEAN Energy Act, from Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, would nix a requirement that Interior hold an onshore oil and gas lease sale before issuing an onshore right of way for renewable power.

The NOW Act, from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, would remove a provision tying offshore wind development to offshore oil and gas lease sales.

Why it matters: It shows the continued tension over fossil fuels within the Democratic Party — which could derail efforts to write a second environmental permitting overhaul.

Just this week, Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin dedicated significant time at a hearing to defending these provisions of the IRA.