What we're watching: In committee and on the floor
1. ⚡️ Transmission test: Senate Energy and Natural Resources will hold a hearing Wednesday on transmission and pipelines, priorities for Chair Joe Manchin in talks on a second permitting deal.
- It'll be a marker for where the discussion stands headed into the long August recess.
- The hearing will also touch on energy production on public lands, another cog in the permits debate.
2. ⛽️ DERA in headlights: Senate Environment and Public Works on Wednesday will mark up a bipartisan bill to reauthorize the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act through 2029.
- The legislation would continue the $100 million annual authorization for the popular program, which pays for replacements and retrofits of heavy diesel engines.
3. 🌊 Infrastructure week: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will testify Wednesday before the Senate Budget Committee on climate impacts to the nation's infrastructure.
4. 🛢️ Far from shore: The House Natural Resources energy and mineral resources subcommittee will examine offshore leasing programs in a hearing Thursday.
5. 📝 Floor action: The House has a busy week teed up.
- On the spending front, lawmakers are expected to vote on agriculture veterans affairs appropriations bills.
- The House is also preparing to consider two Congressional Review Act resolutions to nix endangered species protections for the lesser prairie chicken and northern long-eared bat.
- Both CRA measures have already passed the Senate but are likely to get a presidential veto.
6. ⚔️ Senate scramble: The Senate, meanwhile, is looking to finish its version of the defense authorization bill before leaving town.
- It's expected to carry the ADVANCE Act, a bipartisan bill to ease licensing for next-generation nuclear technologies.