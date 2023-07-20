Catch me up: SPR, transmission, spending
Here's what else you might have missed this week...
1. 🛢️ No reservations: The Senate on Thursday approved an amendment to the NDAA from Ted Cruz and Joe Manchin that would ban Strategic Petroleum Reserve sales to China and Russia.
2. ⚡️ Markey's transmission move: Sen. Ed Markey and AOC are out with a new transmission bill that would prioritize decarbonization and reliability in long-distance transmission planning.
3. 💵 Appropriations peacekeepers: The Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday approved its energy-water spending bill in a 29-0 vote.
- Compare that to the House, where appropriators engaged in a partisan debate over culture war riders.
- The Senate bill would give the Energy Department about $50 billion overall, more than both the House version and current levels.