Catch me up: SPR, transmission, spending

Here's what else you might have missed this week...

1. 🛢️ No reservations: The Senate on Thursday approved an amendment to the NDAA from Ted Cruz and Joe Manchin that would ban Strategic Petroleum Reserve sales to China and Russia.

2. ⚡️ Markey's transmission move: Sen. Ed Markey and AOC are out with a new transmission bill that would prioritize decarbonization and reliability in long-distance transmission planning.

3. 💵 Appropriations peacekeepers: The Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday approved its energy-water spending bill in a 29-0 vote.