Catch me up: energy and environment hearings to watch
Here are the hearings this week we'll be watching most closely:
💸 Climate risk — A House FinServ subcommittee is hearing from senior federal officials on climate risk and banking Tuesday.
🚙 Transportation money — Appropriations has a full committee markup on the House's FY24 Transportation Department funding bill Tuesday.
💧 Hydro hopefuls — A Senate ENR subcommittee is taking testimony on a bipartisan hydropower permitting bill Wednesday.
$ I-E moves — Appropriations has a full committee markup on the House's FY24 Interior-Environment bill Wednesday.
🇨🇳 China selects — The House select China committee is hearing from top foreign policy officials Thursday.
⚡️ Senate's turn — Senate Approps will consider the Energy-Water and Transportation Department FY24 funding bills Thursday.
🌧 NOAA budget — Senate Commerce has a NOAA oversight hearing with administrator Rick Spinrad on Thursday.