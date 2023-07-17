Catch me up: energy and environment hearings to watch

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here are the hearings this week we'll be watching most closely:

💸 Climate risk — A House FinServ subcommittee is hearing from senior federal officials on climate risk and banking Tuesday.

🚙 Transportation money — Appropriations has a full committee markup on the House's FY24 Transportation Department funding bill Tuesday.

💧 Hydro hopefuls — A Senate ENR subcommittee is taking testimony on a bipartisan hydropower permitting bill Wednesday.

$ I-E moves — Appropriations has a full committee markup on the House's FY24 Interior-Environment bill Wednesday.

🇨🇳 China selects — The House select China committee is hearing from top foreign policy officials Thursday.

⚡️ Senate's turn — Senate Approps will consider the Energy-Water and Transportation Department FY24 funding bills Thursday.

🌧 NOAA budget — Senate Commerce has a NOAA oversight hearing with administrator Rick Spinrad on Thursday.