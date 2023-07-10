Catch me up: What we're watching this week
It's a big week for hearings and floor action.
1. 🏋🏼♂️ Heavy lifting: The House is teed up to consider NDAA and FAA reauthorization measures.
- This NDAA iteration includes political riders targeting DOD energy and climate efforts. We'll soon see if more will come in amendment debate.
2. 🗣️ Kerry speaks: Climate envoy John Kerry will testify before House Foreign Affairs on Thursday in what's sure to be a fiery hearing.
- Republicans have been questioning his role on Biden's team for months, culminating in a subpoena threat from the Oversight Committee in April.
3. 💵 ESG week: House Financial Services will hold four separate hearings on ESG investing and shareholder proxy advisory.
- The GOP's ESG Working Group released recommendations last month that offer a sense of what Republicans might pursue.
4. 🪨 The real black rock: The national coal leasing moratorium will be debated by a Natural Resources subcommittee Wednesday.
5. ⛏️ More mining: A suite of mining and land conservation bills will be considered at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee hearing Wednesday.
6. 💧 Liquid budget: Officials from EPA, USDA and NOAA will testify on water policy at a House T&I subcommittee hearing Thursday.