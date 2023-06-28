Isabel Mogstad, a senior manager in BP’s policy and government affairs shop, is a lobbyist to watch in the new age of energy and climate policy.

Why it matters: She’s been on both sides of the fence, having joined BP in 2020 after a four-year stint at the Environmental Defense Fund.

Mogstad offers a unique view of the energy transition during what could be a massive period of change for oil and gas majors, despite recent moves to backpedal on emissions goals.

Axios recently had lunch with Mogstad at Petite Cerise. Here are some excerpts:

On her career origins:

I was interested in energy policy … but I had convinced myself that before I told other people what to do or how to do their jobs in the energy space, I should probably learn how to produce energy myself.

I got a job at Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield services company, and got to produce energy firsthand.

On moving from green group to oil company:

That's why I was the right fit in some respects for EDF — such a pragmatic environmental organization that, especially on the methane work, understood that you had to bring industry along.

My time at EDF was really about supporting the Obama methane regulations, advancing methane technology.

And then during that time [I] got to know BP.... I had a bit of insight into the direction of travel [of the industry] and was super excited about where BP was heading.

On the energy transition:

One of the most exciting places to be at this time is within a carbon intensive industry with a clear strategy to evolve. Being a part of the change, for me, is as exciting as pushing from the outside for change, and I think there's a really healthy, important tension.

That can be really difficult for certain stakeholders. But I look at a company like BP and I think, ‘We need these companies to succeed in the energy transition.'

On EPA’s forthcoming methane rule:

We have a huge moment now on the technology front to get this right and set the industry up for the next several years.

Hopefully we'll see that rule, maybe in Q4 around [U.N. climate talks], but that's a big one to watch.

On a D.C. celebrity encounter:

The way that I envision people seeing and freaking out about celebrities in New York or in L.A. … I fell apart because it was Dan Yergin.

The person next to me obviously had no idea who Dan Yergin was or why I cared, and I didn't say anything to him because I was too shy and embarrassed. But I basically joined this industry because of [Yergin’s book] "The Prize."