Catch me up: ESG, EPA, dams

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what else we spotted on energy and climate this week ...

🌎 ESG task force: The House Financial Services ESG working group recommended the committee propose changes to the proxy vote system.

The committee also called for "thorough investigations into federal regulatory efforts that would contort our financial system into a vehicle to implement climate policy."

🦫 Out, dam spot: A House Natural Resources subcommittee on Monday heard from federal officials about the fight over dams in the Northwest.

🏭 Chamber of critics: The U.S. Chamber's Global Energy Institute is out with a report questioning EPA's cost-benefit projections for its proposed power plant greenhouse gas rules.