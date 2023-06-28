Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Catch me up: ESG, EPA, dams

Jael Holzman
a photo of the capitol surrounded by speech bubbles that contain the words "catch me up"

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

Here's what else we spotted on energy and climate this week ...

🌎 ESG task force: The House Financial Services ESG working group recommended the committee propose changes to the proxy vote system.

  • The committee also called for "thorough investigations into federal regulatory efforts that would contort our financial system into a vehicle to implement climate policy."

🦫 Out, dam spot: A House Natural Resources subcommittee on Monday heard from federal officials about the fight over dams in the Northwest.

🏭 Chamber of critics: The U.S. Chamber's Global Energy Institute is out with a report questioning EPA's cost-benefit projections for its proposed power plant greenhouse gas rules.

