Catch me up: From authorizers to appropriators

👀 1. NDAA watch: House Armed Services advanced its version of the annual defense authorization bill — a vehicle for energy policy — in a lengthy markup Wednesday.

The Senate committee is doing the same in closed sessions this week. Here's our rundown of what we're watching as the bills advance.

❎ 2. LCV targeted: House Natural Resources Republicans on Wednesday began investigating the League of Conservation Voters, the start of an investigation into climate NGOs and foreign influence that we previously told you may include subpoenas.

The GOP letter to LCV requests a laundry list of documents and internal correspondence.

"LCV & related entities comply fully with the law. We will review the letter to determine our appropriate response," LCV spokesperson David Willett said in an email.

💵 3. Energy spending: House appropriators are marking up their energy-water spending bill, which would cut energy and climate programs. We'll have an update when it moves.