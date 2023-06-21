Share on email (opens in new window)

House Republicans are turning up the political heat on EPA's top Air and Radiation official.

Why it matters: Joe Goffman is central to the agency's efforts to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and cars. But he's been awaiting Senate confirmation for more than a year.

Driving the news: During a House Oversight subcommittee hearing this morning, Rep. Pat Fallon pointed to Goffman's unconfirmed status and dinged Goffman for declining a previous invitation to testify.

The lack of testimony is "terribly unhealthy, and it sets a dangerous precedent," said Fallon, who chairs the economic growth, energy policy and regulatory affairs subcommittee.

Goffman attributed the situation to scheduling conflicts and said he is committed to giving Congress information about EPA's regulatory proposals.

Context: Goffman is leading the Office of Air and Radiation as a principal deputy assistant administrator.

Republicans — and Joe Manchin — are holding up his formal confirmation in the Senate because of anger over EPA's climate plans.

Our thought bubble: The hearing showed that Goffman will continue to be a target for the GOP's outrage about power plant and vehicle emissions rules.

EPA's rulemakings are "dictatorship," Fallon said. "Not by the proletariat, but dictatorship by bureaucracy."

Goffman, meanwhile, pointed to EPA's projected health benefits of its proposed auto emissions rules and noted that automakers are already committed to making more electric vehicles over the next decade.

What we're watching: Whether EPA will need to make policy concessions to get Goffman confirmed.