Transmission policy is the IRA’s next frontier, and bipartisan interest is emerging in overhauling laws governing the electric grid.

Why it matters: To reduce emissions at scale and fully deploy the Inflation Reduction Act, the nation will inevitably need new additions to its patchwork grid and policy changes to make it easier to bring new power online.

Although there’s a lot of optimistic talk right now, it’s going to get sticky when lawmakers start discussing real proposals on controversial issues like siting and cost allocation.

What lawmakers told Axios:

“We've just stuck our toe in the water on transmission stuff,” said Rep. Jeff Duncan, who chairs Energy and Commerce's energy panel. “I think energy corridors, talking about where those lines should go to get [energy] to the states that need it, both in the Northeast and the West, is an issue to talk about.”

“There's a huge amount of friction in the system, a lot of lost opportunity cost every year by not getting electricity going from one place to the next place where it's really needed,” said Sen. John Hickenlooper. “What people are fighting over is, who gets it?”

He added, “The big utilities, the small utilities, the co-ops — everybody has a vested interest in figuring out who's going to pay for what.”

Transmission and permitting policy "is stranding IRA tax credits … so there might be some motivation” for congressional action, said Rep. Kelly Armstrong. “But you start getting into January, February of an election year, and nothing moves.”

Cost allocation is “definitely a major sticking point,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said.

But she added, “There's other areas of permitting reform that were left out [of the debt ceiling deal], so I think we could put together a package.”

Added Rep. Kathy Castor: “The good thing is that FERC is moving ahead with some of the roadblocks on interconnection and backstop authority."

Of note: The dividing lines on transmission came up repeatedly during a hearing Duncan hosted last week with FERC commissioners.

Republicans focus on grid reliability and “dispatchable resources” — that is, gas and coal power plants that can run almost all the time.

Democrats, meanwhile, see long-distance transmission and greater connectivity among the various regions of the grid as keys to extreme weather resilience and emissions reductions.

They propose giving the federal government expanded authority to site interregional power lines and determine who pays the bill.

What we’re watching: Committee hearings could surface on both sides of the Hill in the coming weeks, on top of the more informal talks already underway in the Senate.