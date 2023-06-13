Catch me up: House GOP drama, spending levels

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's a quick rundown of things we're watching...

🔥 Broken blockade: House Republicans reached an agreement Monday to proceed on their gas stoves messaging bills after hard-liners stymied action on the floor for days.

💵 Spending wall: In related news, Appropriations Chair Kay Granger announced Monday that she would mark up spending bills at fiscal 2022 levels — lower than the toplines spelled out in the debt ceiling deal.

The GOP's right wing has been demanding even bigger spending cuts, but Democrats view it as reneging on the negotiations.

The Senate will likely be pushing for fiscal 2024 spending in line with the debt deal.

🐷 Farm bill collab: Republicans on House Natural Resources are "working with" Ag Republicans "very closely" on the farm bill, a GOP NatRes committee aide confirmed on a press call Monday while discussing wildfire legislation.

This is why the forestry bills getting marked up Tuesday are especially worth watching.

🏭 Power plant plans: West Virginia Republicans Monday floated a bill to restrict EPA's proposed power plant greenhouse gas emissions rules.