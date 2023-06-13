Catch me up: House GOP drama, spending levels
Here's a quick rundown of things we're watching...
🔥 Broken blockade: House Republicans reached an agreement Monday to proceed on their gas stoves messaging bills after hard-liners stymied action on the floor for days.
💵 Spending wall: In related news, Appropriations Chair Kay Granger announced Monday that she would mark up spending bills at fiscal 2022 levels — lower than the toplines spelled out in the debt ceiling deal.
- The GOP's right wing has been demanding even bigger spending cuts, but Democrats view it as reneging on the negotiations.
- The Senate will likely be pushing for fiscal 2024 spending in line with the debt deal.
🐷 Farm bill collab: Republicans on House Natural Resources are "working with" Ag Republicans "very closely" on the farm bill, a GOP NatRes committee aide confirmed on a press call Monday while discussing wildfire legislation.
- This is why the forestry bills getting marked up Tuesday are especially worth watching.
🏭 Power plant plans: West Virginia Republicans Monday floated a bill to restrict EPA's proposed power plant greenhouse gas emissions rules.
- It's not going to become law. But as we saw with the Obama Clean Power Plan and the ACE rule, the politics here are worth watching.