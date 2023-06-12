Catch me up: Biden speech, Ways and Means markup

Share on email (opens in new window)

There's a lot happening this week as we rush toward the recess ...

🌲 For the climate (voters): President Biden will give the keynote speech Wednesday night at the League of Conservation Voters' annual Capital Dinner.

We'll be watching for any acknowledgement of activist anger over his administration's support for the Willow oil project and Mountain Valley Pipeline.

⚔️ Try again: House Ways and Means on Tuesday will mark up a bill to repeal some — but not all — of the IRA's energy transition tax credits.

IRA repeal round two isn't likely to succeed. But it's notable that Republicans are proposing to claw back only the renewable production and investment incentives, some clean vehicle credits and the Superfund tax.

💵 Money machine: A House Appropriations subcommittee Wednesday will discuss funding the Development Finance Corp., a funding source for energy and mineral projects overseas.

Subcommittee chair Chris Coons helped spearhead creation of the DFC with the 2018 BUILD Act.

♳ Reduce, reuse: Senate Environment and Public Works will look at plastic production and environmental justice issues Thursday.