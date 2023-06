Share on email (opens in new window)

⚔️ 1. Indo-Pacific push: There's a new bipartisan House task force on China's hold on the resource-heavy Indo-Pacific region focused on U.S. territories.

🚰 2. Mississippi money moves: The EPA has unveiled the first tranche of congressionally mandated money for water troubles in Jackson, Mississippi.

💰 3. Rural cost-cutting: Rep. James Clyburn and Sen. Peter Welch introduced a bill to reauthorize the USDA's Rural Energy Savings Program.