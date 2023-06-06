Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Catch me up: Floor action, transmission bills

Nick Sobczyk
1 hour ago
gas stove flame

Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

🗣️ 1. Messaging extravaganza: The House will vote this week on two of the GOP’s energy-related messaging bills: The REINS Act and the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act.

  • REINS is a longstanding proposal to give Congress veto power over major agency rule-makings — a huge limit on executive branch power.
  • The other legislation would effectively prevent the Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning gas stoves. That likely wasn’t going to happen anyway, but, well … we’ve all seen the tweets about it.

⚡️ 2. Power play: Sen. Martin Heinrich came out with some new bills last week to speed up deployment of electric transmission. We first told you about them in March.

  • The FASTER Act would give the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission new powers to site major power lines.
  • And the Grid Resiliency Tax Credit Act is a revival of Heinrich’s proposed 30% investment incentive for transmission.

🔌 3. DOE nominee: The Senate's set to vote this week on David Crane to be undersecretary of Energy for infrastructure.

  • We believe he is likely to be confirmed in a bipartisan vote.

👀 4. Hearing watch: House committees are busy today.

