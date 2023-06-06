Catch me up: Floor action, transmission bills

🗣️ 1. Messaging extravaganza: The House will vote this week on two of the GOP’s energy-related messaging bills: The REINS Act and the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act.

REINS is a longstanding proposal to give Congress veto power over major agency rule-makings — a huge limit on executive branch power.

The other legislation would effectively prevent the Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning gas stoves. That likely wasn’t going to happen anyway, but, well … we’ve all seen the tweets about it.

⚡️ 2. Power play: Sen. Martin Heinrich came out with some new bills last week to speed up deployment of electric transmission. We first told you about them in March.

The FASTER Act would give the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission new powers to site major power lines.

And the Grid Resiliency Tax Credit Act is a revival of Heinrich’s proposed 30% investment incentive for transmission.

🔌 3. DOE nominee: The Senate's set to vote this week on David Crane to be undersecretary of Energy for infrastructure.

We believe he is likely to be confirmed in a bipartisan vote.

👀 4. Hearing watch: House committees are busy today.