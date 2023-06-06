Catch me up: Floor action, transmission bills
🗣️ 1. Messaging extravaganza: The House will vote this week on two of the GOP’s energy-related messaging bills: The REINS Act and the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act.
- REINS is a longstanding proposal to give Congress veto power over major agency rule-makings — a huge limit on executive branch power.
- The other legislation would effectively prevent the Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning gas stoves. That likely wasn’t going to happen anyway, but, well … we’ve all seen the tweets about it.
⚡️ 2. Power play: Sen. Martin Heinrich came out with some new bills last week to speed up deployment of electric transmission. We first told you about them in March.
- The FASTER Act would give the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission new powers to site major power lines.
- And the Grid Resiliency Tax Credit Act is a revival of Heinrich’s proposed 30% investment incentive for transmission.
🔌 3. DOE nominee: The Senate's set to vote this week on David Crane to be undersecretary of Energy for infrastructure.
- We believe he is likely to be confirmed in a bipartisan vote.
👀 4. Hearing watch: House committees are busy today.
- Energy and Commerce is scrutinizing EPA's proposed power plant rule.
- Natural Resources is examining NOAA's proposed protections for North Atlantic right whales. It should be a fiery one considering recent GOP rhetoric on whales and offshore wind.
- Oversight Republicans are continuing their attacks on ESG investing, bringing in some conservative mainstays as hearing witnesses.