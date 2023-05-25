Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Odds and ends: Permits, China and farms

Nick Sobczyk
Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

Here's a Thursday roundup of Hill energy and environment activity...

⚡️Transmitting a deal: The potential transmission siting overhaul by Rep. Scott Peters and Sen. John Hickenlooper is an attempt to walk a political line to get Republicans on board with building interregional power lines.

  • It would require each region of the U.S. grid to have a certain level of transfer capacity, in the name of storm and blackout resilience. That would also help ease congestion for renewables projects seeking to get on the grid.
  • "There's no incentive for a particular state to invest in a wire to another state. This would require that interregional connection," Peters said.

🛳 Other permit bills: House committees advanced fresh permit policy bills to speed up federal approvals for port infrastructure and rural broadband.

  • The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved a bill to extend existing permit streamlining requirements to pipeline projects, ports and aviation infrastructure.
  • Energy and Commerce also advanced a bill to create a “strike force” for prioritizing broadband approvals.

🇨🇳 More China ideas: The House China select committee released recommendations targeting industries in the Xinjiang region, where the U.S. has been cracking down on imports due to concerns about forced labor.

  • Lawmakers suggest blacklisting Chinese firms, tightening customs enforcement and restricting U.S. investments in China.

🚜 Farm bill feels: Republicans are scrutinizing a Biden administration climate-ag program as they try to add more direct farm support to the Farm Bill: the USDA's Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities.

  • House Ag Conservation Subcommittee chair Jim Baird opened a hearing by describing the program as “funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation … with no congressional authority.”
  • Baird said the program and the IRA were part of an “enormous influx in funding” and the Ag Committee “must examine … how these dollars are being allocated by USDA.”
