Odds and ends: Permits, China and farms
Here's a Thursday roundup of Hill energy and environment activity...
⚡️Transmitting a deal: The potential transmission siting overhaul by Rep. Scott Peters and Sen. John Hickenlooper is an attempt to walk a political line to get Republicans on board with building interregional power lines.
- It would require each region of the U.S. grid to have a certain level of transfer capacity, in the name of storm and blackout resilience. That would also help ease congestion for renewables projects seeking to get on the grid.
- "There's no incentive for a particular state to invest in a wire to another state. This would require that interregional connection," Peters said.
🛳 Other permit bills: House committees advanced fresh permit policy bills to speed up federal approvals for port infrastructure and rural broadband.
- The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved a bill to extend existing permit streamlining requirements to pipeline projects, ports and aviation infrastructure.
- Energy and Commerce also advanced a bill to create a “strike force” for prioritizing broadband approvals.
🇨🇳 More China ideas: The House China select committee released recommendations targeting industries in the Xinjiang region, where the U.S. has been cracking down on imports due to concerns about forced labor.
- Lawmakers suggest blacklisting Chinese firms, tightening customs enforcement and restricting U.S. investments in China.
- As we previously told you, all of this might hitch a ride on the NDAA.
🚜 Farm bill feels: Republicans are scrutinizing a Biden administration climate-ag program as they try to add more direct farm support to the Farm Bill: the USDA's Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities.
- House Ag Conservation Subcommittee chair Jim Baird opened a hearing by describing the program as “funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation … with no congressional authority.”
- Baird said the program and the IRA were part of an “enormous influx in funding” and the Ag Committee “must examine … how these dollars are being allocated by USDA.”