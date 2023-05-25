Odds and ends: Permits, China and farms

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's a Thursday roundup of Hill energy and environment activity...

⚡️Transmitting a deal: The potential transmission siting overhaul by Rep. Scott Peters and Sen. John Hickenlooper is an attempt to walk a political line to get Republicans on board with building interregional power lines.

It would require each region of the U.S. grid to have a certain level of transfer capacity, in the name of storm and blackout resilience. That would also help ease congestion for renewables projects seeking to get on the grid.

"There's no incentive for a particular state to invest in a wire to another state. This would require that interregional connection," Peters said.

🛳 Other permit bills: House committees advanced fresh permit policy bills to speed up federal approvals for port infrastructure and rural broadband.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved a bill to extend existing permit streamlining requirements to pipeline projects, ports and aviation infrastructure.

approved a bill to extend existing permit streamlining requirements to pipeline projects, ports and aviation infrastructure. Energy and Commerce also advanced a bill to create a “strike force” for prioritizing broadband approvals.

🇨🇳 More China ideas: The House China select committee released recommendations targeting industries in the Xinjiang region, where the U.S. has been cracking down on imports due to concerns about forced labor.

Lawmakers suggest blacklisting Chinese firms, tightening customs enforcement and restricting U.S. investments in China.

As we previously told you, all of this might hitch a ride on the NDAA.

🚜 Farm bill feels: Republicans are scrutinizing a Biden administration climate-ag program as they try to add more direct farm support to the Farm Bill: the USDA's Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities.