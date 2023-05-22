Must-see energy hearings this week
The House is in this week, and we want to flag our must-see hearings.
🌾 Ag officials speak: On Tuesday, a House Agriculture subcommittee will hear from USDA officials whose agencies were plussed up by the IRA.
- As we've told you, farm bill talks will turn on IRA money. We'll be watching the tea leaves on where the House GOP will go with the funds.
🛣 Markup motorcade: Also Tuesday is a House Transportation & Infrastructure markup stuffed with legislation on cars, shipping, ocean conservation and NEPA reviews.
- One notable bill would ease weight requirements on hydrogen-powered vehicles.
👮 Customs concerns: A House Ways & Means subcommittee Thursday will examine "policies to protect American workers and secure supply chains."
- We'll see whether it'll include ideas for stricter enforcement of the new China forced labor law or even "decoupling" from China.