Must-see energy hearings this week

Jael Holzman
The House is in this week, and we want to flag our must-see hearings.

🌾 Ag officials speak: On Tuesday, a House Agriculture subcommittee will hear from USDA officials whose agencies were plussed up by the IRA.

  • As we've told you, farm bill talks will turn on IRA money. We'll be watching the tea leaves on where the House GOP will go with the funds.

🛣 Markup motorcade: Also Tuesday is a House Transportation & Infrastructure markup stuffed with legislation on cars, shipping, ocean conservation and NEPA reviews.

👮 Customs concerns: A House Ways & Means subcommittee Thursday will examine "policies to protect American workers and secure supply chains."

