The House is in this week, and we want to flag our must-see hearings.

🌾 Ag officials speak: On Tuesday, a House Agriculture subcommittee will hear from USDA officials whose agencies were plussed up by the IRA.

As we've told you, farm bill talks will turn on IRA money. We'll be watching the tea leaves on where the House GOP will go with the funds.

🛣 Markup motorcade: Also Tuesday is a House Transportation & Infrastructure markup stuffed with legislation on cars, shipping, ocean conservation and NEPA reviews.

One notable bill would ease weight requirements on hydrogen-powered vehicles.

👮 Customs concerns: A House Ways & Means subcommittee Thursday will examine "policies to protect American workers and secure supply chains."