The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee chair has thrown an interesting new counterproposal into the permitting mix.

Why it matters: Tom Carper is an essential figure in this debate, particularly if permitting talks are sidelined from debt ceiling negotiations.

Driving the news: Carper today issued discussion draft legislation that would set two-year NEPA timelines — but only for climate mitigation and resilience projects.

That includes renewable energy and other climate-related infrastructure.

In that vein, it would set up user fees for environmental reviews and seek to expand agency coordination and resources.

It also wraps in two interregional transmission policy proposals from Sheldon Whitehouse and Ed Markey.

What they're saying: "This is the right approach," the Natural Resources Defense Council's Christy Goldfuss said.