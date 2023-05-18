Carper's climate-y new permits bill
The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee chair has thrown an interesting new counterproposal into the permitting mix.
Why it matters: Tom Carper is an essential figure in this debate, particularly if permitting talks are sidelined from debt ceiling negotiations.
Driving the news: Carper today issued discussion draft legislation that would set two-year NEPA timelines — but only for climate mitigation and resilience projects.
- That includes renewable energy and other climate-related infrastructure.
- In that vein, it would set up user fees for environmental reviews and seek to expand agency coordination and resources.
- It also wraps in two interregional transmission policy proposals from Sheldon Whitehouse and Ed Markey.
What they're saying: "This is the right approach," the Natural Resources Defense Council's Christy Goldfuss said.