Odds and ends: Power plants and permits
Here's a Thursday roundup of Hill energy and environment activity...
🏭 GHG grappling: EPA's new power plant rule is already causing the Biden administration Hill headaches.
- Sen. Joe Manchin says he'll vote against all EPA nominations over the proposal (Joe Goffman and David Uhlmann are still awaiting floor votes).
- And Shelley Moore Capito is pledging a CRA resolution to repeal it — before it's even been finalized.
👀 More permits: The White House has a new permitting plan, but we're still pessimistic about a deal being added to the debt ceiling.
- Capito told Axios a permits deal will come quickly, but "it's probably a long shot to say it would be on the debt limit."
- Rep. Garret Graves gave it "better than 50/50" odds of riding with the debt measure. Notably, he said he agrees with Democrats on transmission siting reform.
- "We could perhaps do some permitting reform now and come back even in months and do some of these other things," Graves told reporters.
⚡️ Small world: Sen. John Hickenlooper is planning a new transmission bill, and he says he's spoken to Manchin about it.
- "In the world of energy ... there's a small group of us that has talked about most of these things at one time or another," he said.