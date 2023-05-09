Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's a rundown of committee action to watch this week.

🌲 Tree stand: Natural Resources will hold a hearing Wednesday on Kevin McCarthy's Save Our Sequoias Act, a bipartisan bill to speed up thinning projects in sequoia groves.

🏭 Power plans: EPA Administrator Michael Regan will appear Wednesday before Energy and Commerce, where he's likely to face questions about the forthcoming power plant emissions regulation.

🗣️ Acronym fest: House Oversight will host GOP state AGs for a hearing Wednesday on ESG.

🚦Permit me: Senate Energy will hold a permitting hearing Thursday with witnesses from renewables, mining and labor.