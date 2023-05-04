Catch up fast: More CRA votes
Here's a quick rundown of this week's Congressional Review Act action:
☀️ Solar blow — Nine Senate Democrats joined the GOP to pass a resolution overturning the Biden administration's pause on solar tariffs.
- It's headed for a veto, but the 56-41 vote was a messy fight over China and renewables manufacturing. Read our full recap here.
🐔 Playing chicken — The Senate voted 50-48 to approve a measure repealing Biden's regulation to protect the imperiled lesser prairie chicken.
- Joe Manchin was the only Dem to join the GOP and spurn the bird. Biden will veto if it passes the House.
What we're watching: We'll likely get more CRA votes in the coming months, with agencies preparing to roll out power plant rules and a new climate disclosure regulation.