For your radar: Senate hearings abound

The House is out of town, but the Senate's got a slate of energy policy business lined up this week.

☀️ 1. Solar next steps: The Senate's likely to vote this week on the Congressional Review Act resolution overturning President Biden's solar tariff waiver.

Recall that the House passed it in a bipartisan vote Friday, and several Senate Democrats plan to support it on the floor.

🔦 2. ENR spotlight: Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin is currently holding his panel's budget hearing with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

⚡3. FERC: Also on the ENR slate is a hearing Thursday with FERC commissioners, in which lawmakers will likely dive into the ongoing debate about transmission buildouts for renewable energy.