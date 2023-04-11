Here’s a rundown of the stories we've been watching over recess …

🚦Manchin’s moves: Remember when we told you Sen. Joe Manchin threatened to sue the Biden administration over its plan for the IRA’s expanded EV tax credit?

Well, E&E News’ Hannah Northey and Tim Cama report he probably can’t do that.

🚗 Leasing love: Axios’ What’s Next took a look at how leasing might become the easiest way electric car consumers can benefit from the IRA.

A diminishing number of EVs will be eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit but leasing offers a workaround, per Jael’s deep dive from last week.

🧪 Chem concerns: Sen. Jeff Merkley wants to know why EPA approved a plant to produce plastic-based alternative fuels with toxic pollution potential. (The Guardian)

💧River watch: The snowy winter out West took pressure off states in the Colorado River basin just as they’re in the middle of heated water use negotiations. (CNN)

The Supreme Court is also reviewing Navajo Nation water rights in the Colorado River. Here’s a first-person look at that fight from Atmos, a climate-centric mag.

And today, the Interior Department unveiled a draft plan for water cuts for the river. (NYT)

⚡️Charged up: Axios’ Peter Allen Clark reports lawmakers across the U.S. are starting to push for tighter standards on lithium-ion battery safety.

This includes New York politicians who are responding after a spate of local fires, like a recent blaze in NYC that killed a 7-year-old boy and a teenager. (NBC News)

💨 CO2 school: WaPo’s Maxine Joselow has an eerily funny feature on children’s books sneaking climate denial into schools.