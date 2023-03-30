Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Catch up fast: WOTUS vote

Nick Sobczyk
1 hour ago
Cows cross stream in Texas

The Senate approved a resolution Wednesday nullifying the Biden administration’s Waters of the U.S. rule, sending it to the president’s desk for a likely veto.

Why it matters: It was a symbolic political victory for Republicans, who are hoping to get the regulation thrown out in court this summer.

Driving the news: Western Democrats Jon Tester, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen — as well as independent Kyrsten Sinema — joined Republicans in voting for the Congressional Review Act resolution.

  • Lead sponsor Shelley Moore Capito said the Democratic support was “a pretty good statement, especially if you look where they’re from — lots of wide open spaces.”

What they’re saying: “With our arid and our drought conditions, some of these things are just different for us,” Rosen told Axios.

  • Supporting the repeal is “what our farmers and ranchers reached out to us and spoke with us about.”

Context: The WOTUS rule determines which waterways are eligible for federal protections.

  • The Supreme Court will rule in a case that could nix parts of the Biden regulation this summer.
Go deeper