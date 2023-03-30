Catch up fast: WOTUS vote

The Senate approved a resolution Wednesday nullifying the Biden administration’s Waters of the U.S. rule, sending it to the president’s desk for a likely veto.

Why it matters: It was a symbolic political victory for Republicans, who are hoping to get the regulation thrown out in court this summer.

Driving the news: Western Democrats Jon Tester, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen — as well as independent Kyrsten Sinema — joined Republicans in voting for the Congressional Review Act resolution.

Lead sponsor Shelley Moore Capito said the Democratic support was “a pretty good statement, especially if you look where they’re from — lots of wide open spaces.”

What they’re saying: “With our arid and our drought conditions, some of these things are just different for us,” Rosen told Axios.

Supporting the repeal is “what our farmers and ranchers reached out to us and spoke with us about.”

Context: The WOTUS rule determines which waterways are eligible for federal protections.