Hill hearing watch
🗣 It's a busy week for energy policy on the Hill, but we've got you covered with a quick rundown of what's going on.
- Crypto scrutiny: Senate EPW takes a look at crypto's climate impacts this afternoon.
- Derailment spotlight: Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw will testify before EPW Thursday on the East Palestine derailment.
- House energy package: The Natural Resources Committee will mark up its section of the GOP's energy bill Thursday.
- WOTUS watch: The House will take up a resolution this week to toss out the Biden administration's Waters of the U.S. rule—a politically contentious regulation that could be a tough vote for moderate Democrats.