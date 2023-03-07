Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Hill hearing watch

Nick Sobczyk
27 mins ago
🗣 It's a busy week for energy policy on the Hill, but we've got you covered with a quick rundown of what's going on.

  1. Crypto scrutiny: Senate EPW takes a look at crypto's climate impacts this afternoon.
  2. Derailment spotlight: Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw will testify before EPW Thursday on the East Palestine derailment.
  3. House energy package: The Natural Resources Committee will mark up its section of the GOP's energy bill Thursday.
  4. WOTUS watch: The House will take up a resolution this week to toss out the Biden administration's Waters of the U.S. rule—a politically contentious regulation that could be a tough vote for moderate Democrats.
