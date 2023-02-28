Carper plans hearing with Norfolk Southern chief

EPW Chair Tom Carper tells Axios he's hoping to hold a hearing on the East Palestine train derailment with Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw next week.

Why it matters: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer yesterday publicly called on Shaw to answer questions about the derailment under oath. Carper’s panel could make that a reality quickly.

Driving the news: Carper told Axios in a hallway interview that he and his staff are targeting March 8 or March 9 to bring in Shaw and other witnesses, but the exact date is still uncertain.