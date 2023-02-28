Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Carper plans hearing with Norfolk Southern chief

Nick Sobczyk
58 mins ago
Senator Tom Carper speaks at a hearing

Carper at a hearing in September 2021. Photo: Greg Nash - Pool/Getty Images

EPW Chair Tom Carper tells Axios he's hoping to hold a hearing on the East Palestine train derailment with Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw next week.

Why it matters: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer yesterday publicly called on Shaw to answer questions about the derailment under oath. Carper’s panel could make that a reality quickly.

Driving the news: Carper told Axios in a hallway interview that he and his staff are targeting March 8 or March 9 to bring in Shaw and other witnesses, but the exact date is still uncertain.

  • “I believe there’s a willingness” on the part of Norfolk Southern to testify, Carper said.
  • House Republicans are also planning hearings on the Biden administration’s response.
