Carper plans hearing with Norfolk Southern chief
EPW Chair Tom Carper tells Axios he's hoping to hold a hearing on the East Palestine train derailment with Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw next week.
Why it matters: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer yesterday publicly called on Shaw to answer questions about the derailment under oath. Carper’s panel could make that a reality quickly.
Driving the news: Carper told Axios in a hallway interview that he and his staff are targeting March 8 or March 9 to bring in Shaw and other witnesses, but the exact date is still uncertain.
- “I believe there’s a willingness” on the part of Norfolk Southern to testify, Carper said.
- House Republicans are also planning hearings on the Biden administration’s response.