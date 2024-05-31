Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
TerraPower, the advanced nuclear energy developer founded by Bill Gates, signed an agreement with reactor company Framatome North America to develop an enrichment plant in Washington.
Why it matters: The agreement is another step toward building the domestic fuel supply needed to make next-generation reactors a reality.
The big picture: TerraPower plans to work with Framatome to fund construction of a pilot plant for high assay low enriched uranium metallization.
Zoom in: Russia is the only large-scale HALEU producer. Its invasion of Ukraine crimped that fuel supply.
The latest: The company's planned plant with Framatome will fill part of the HALEU supply chain, converting uranium into the metal needed for reactor fuel rods.