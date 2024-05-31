Share on email (opens in new window)

TerraPower, the advanced nuclear energy developer founded by Bill Gates, signed an agreement with reactor company Framatome North America to develop an enrichment plant in Washington. Why it matters: The agreement is another step toward building the domestic fuel supply needed to make next-generation reactors a reality.

The big picture: TerraPower plans to work with Framatome to fund construction of a pilot plant for high assay low enriched uranium metallization.

The vast majority of advanced nuclear reactors in the U.S. will rely on HALEU. There's also a severe shortage of the fuel.

Zoom in: Russia is the only large-scale HALEU producer. Its invasion of Ukraine crimped that fuel supply.

TerraPower in 2022 said it would have to delay its reactor development due to fuel constraints.

The latest: The company's planned plant with Framatome will fill part of the HALEU supply chain, converting uranium into the metal needed for reactor fuel rods.