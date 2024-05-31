New York City data show that the Manhattan Criminal Court, known for a certain verdict that hit yesterday, is also known as an exemplary green building. Zoom in: The courthouse has reduced its greenhouse gas intensity by nearly 70% between 2010 and 2022, ranking it among the top per New York City data.

State of play: The building is a relative energy sipper and has achieved major reductions in both consumption and air pollution.

By the numbers: The courthouse saw its "greenhouse gas intensity" — a metric used by the federal Energy Star program to assess a building's emissions impact — fall to 2.5 kilograms of CO2 equivalent per square foot.

That's down from a score of 8 in 2010.

Meanwhile, the courthouse's "energy use intensity" — or how much energy it consumed per square foot — fell by 40%.