President Biden's efforts to boost domestic solar manufacturing while cracking down on Chinese imports may not go far enough.
Why it matters: The U.S. has seen rapid expansion in its ability to make finished solar modules, but it lags far behind on manufacturing upstream parts like cells and wafers.
The big picture: The Biden administration yesterday said it would double tariffs on Chinese solar cells to 50%, citing unfair trade practices.
Catch up fast: Solar cells make up the modules you see atop roofs and in fields.
- Cells contain wafers produced from the raw material polysilicon.
Between the lines: The Biden action is aimed at protecting U.S. manufacturing. Companies here have announced plans to bring 150 GW of module manufacturing online as of last fall.
Zoom in: Prices for cells and other upstream components have plummeted, making it exceptionally difficult for U.S. manufacturers to compete with Asian rivals.
- Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act don't make up the difference.
Case in point: Massachusetts-based CubicPV in February canceled plans to build a 10 GW wafer factory, as the experts at PV Tech note.
State of play: U.S. solar manufacturing capacity nearly doubled last year to 16.1 GW, driven by incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.
- That's roughly half the solar generating capacity that was added in the U.S. in 2023.
Alan's thought bubble: That represents a huge manufacturing expansion. But it's still only half of what America needs for its solar energy growth.
👀 What we're watching: We're keeping an eye on manufacturing announcements across the solar supply chain.