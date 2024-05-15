Share on email (opens in new window)

President Biden's efforts to boost domestic solar manufacturing while cracking down on Chinese imports may not go far enough. Why it matters: The U.S. has seen rapid expansion in its ability to make finished solar modules, but it lags far behind on manufacturing upstream parts like cells and wafers.

The big picture: The Biden administration yesterday said it would double tariffs on Chinese solar cells to 50%, citing unfair trade practices.

Catch up fast: Solar cells make up the modules you see atop roofs and in fields.

Cells contain wafers produced from the raw material polysilicon.

Between the lines: The Biden action is aimed at protecting U.S. manufacturing. Companies here have announced plans to bring 150 GW of module manufacturing online as of last fall.

Zoom in: Prices for cells and other upstream components have plummeted, making it exceptionally difficult for U.S. manufacturers to compete with Asian rivals.

Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act don't make up the difference.

Case in point: Massachusetts-based CubicPV in February canceled plans to build a 10 GW wafer factory, as the experts at PV Tech note.

That month, polysilicon supplier REC Silicon shuttered its Montana factory and postponed operations at its Washington plant.

State of play: U.S. solar manufacturing capacity nearly doubled last year to 16.1 GW, driven by incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

That's roughly half the solar generating capacity that was added in the U.S. in 2023.

Alan's thought bubble: That represents a huge manufacturing expansion. But it's still only half of what America needs for its solar energy growth.

👀 What we're watching: We're keeping an eye on manufacturing announcements across the solar supply chain.