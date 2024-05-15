Axios Pro Exclusive Content

U.S. faces domestic solar cell manufacturing shortfall

headshot
Illustration of 4 narrow solar panels side by side, with a red marker drawing a fifth line diagonally across similar to a tally mark.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Biden's efforts to boost domestic solar manufacturing while cracking down on Chinese imports may not go far enough.

Why it matters: The U.S. has seen rapid expansion in its ability to make finished solar modules, but it lags far behind on manufacturing upstream parts like cells and wafers.

The big picture: The Biden administration yesterday said it would double tariffs on Chinese solar cells to 50%, citing unfair trade practices.

Catch up fast: Solar cells make up the modules you see atop roofs and in fields.

  • Cells contain wafers produced from the raw material polysilicon.

Between the lines: The Biden action is aimed at protecting U.S. manufacturing. Companies here have announced plans to bring 150 GW of module manufacturing online as of last fall.

Zoom in: Prices for cells and other upstream components have plummeted, making it exceptionally difficult for U.S. manufacturers to compete with Asian rivals.

  • Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act don't make up the difference.

Case in point: Massachusetts-based CubicPV in February canceled plans to build a 10 GW wafer factory, as the experts at PV Tech note.

State of play: U.S. solar manufacturing capacity nearly doubled last year to 16.1 GW, driven by incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • That's roughly half the solar generating capacity that was added in the U.S. in 2023.

Alan's thought bubble: That represents a huge manufacturing expansion. But it's still only half of what America needs for its solar energy growth.

👀 What we're watching: We're keeping an eye on manufacturing announcements across the solar supply chain.

Go deeper