Researchers work on methane-eating microbes from startup Windfall Bio. Photo: Courtesy of Windfall Bio

Methane capture startup Windfall Bio has closed a $28 million Series A round to grow deployments of its methane-eating microbes. Why it matters: There's surging momentum around capturing methane, a potent greenhouse gas that leaks from oil and gas and is prevalent in agriculture.

Zoom in: Windfall Bio's round was led by Prelude Ventures and included Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Mayfield among others.

The San Mateo, Calif.-based startup was founded in 2022 and closed a $9 million seed round last year.

The company produces microbes that eat methane and produce nitrogen, creating fertilizer, and has signed up Whole Foods as an early customer.

The microbes can be used at methane-emitting sites like a dairy farm, wastewater facility, landfill or oil and gas infrastructure.

The big picture: Recent research has indicated that methane emissions are far greater than previously estimated.