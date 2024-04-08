Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Windfall Bio raises $28M for methane-eating microbes

headshot
Researchers work on methane-eating microbes from startup Windfall Bio

Researchers work on methane-eating microbes from startup Windfall Bio. Photo: Courtesy of Windfall Bio

Methane capture startup Windfall Bio has closed a $28 million Series A round to grow deployments of its methane-eating microbes.

Why it matters: There's surging momentum around capturing methane, a potent greenhouse gas that leaks from oil and gas and is prevalent in agriculture.

Zoom in: Windfall Bio's round was led by Prelude Ventures and included Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Mayfield among others.

  • The San Mateo, Calif.-based startup was founded in 2022 and closed a $9 million seed round last year.
  • The company produces microbes that eat methane and produce nitrogen, creating fertilizer, and has signed up Whole Foods as an early customer.
  • The microbes can be used at methane-emitting sites like a dairy farm, wastewater facility, landfill or oil and gas infrastructure.

The big picture: Recent research has indicated that methane emissions are far greater than previously estimated.

  • Yet, there appears to be a growing consensus that capturing methane leaks is necessary and cost-effective.
  • In the natural gas industry, captured emissions reduce waste and increase revenue.
Go deeper