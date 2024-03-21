Private equity firms KKR and EIG are investing $1 billion into solar and battery developer Avantus. Why it's the BFD: Solar had a record year in 2023, accounting for over half of all new electric capacity added to U.S. grids, and investors are increasingly backing companies and projects.

Zoom in: KKR will acquire a majority stake in Avantus and following the close of the deal, KKR and EIG will be the sole shareholders.

EIG was also previously an investor in the company.

Catch up quick: Los Angeles-based Avantus — founded in 2009 and formerly called 8minute Solar Energy — was an early utility-scale solar developer.

To date, it's developed 6.5 gigawatts of solar and 6.3 gigawatt hours of battery projects and says it has a total pipeline of 30 gigawatts of solar and 94 gigawatt hours of battery storage.

KKR has been raising a $7 billion climate fund to invest in energy transition companies and technologies.

Last year KKR backed British EV fleet and energy storage developer Zenobē with $750 million.

Big picture: Private equity firms are looking to use their big funds to invest in mature climate tech projects with no technology risk like solar and batteries.

BlackRock acquired Global Infrastructure Partners to expand its investments in large sustainability assets like solar, and is also backing utility scale solar company Recurrent Energy and solar roof firm Enviria.

In part thanks to strong support from the Biden administration, solar in the U.S. broke records for deployment last year, growing 51% year over year and adding 32.4 gigawatts of new generating capacity.

After decades of manufacturing efficiencies, utility-scale solar is the cheapest form of generating electricity.

Yes, but: Last year was challenging for some of the solar companies themselves as they faced rising costs of building utility-scale projects, driven in part by higher interest rates.

Overall solar stocks slumped in 2023.

What's next: Large volumes of solar projects will continue to get deployed in the U.S. at a rapid rate over the next few years.