Electric Hydrogen inks major supply deal with AES

Green hydrogen unicorn Electric Hydrogen and AES have an agreement in principle for the startup to supply up to 1 GW of hydrogen-producing electrolyzers to the utility, Axios has learned.

What's happening: AES has reserved up to 10 of Electric Hydrogen's 100 MW electrolyzers, which break apart the hydrogen and oxygen molecules in water to produce hydrogen.

What's next: Electric Hydrogen would build the electrolyzers at its new 1.2 GW factory in Devens, Mass., which the company expects to come online as soon as this month.

The AES reservation matches a similar 1 GW agreement last fall with Bill Gates-backed mining company Fortescue Metals. It brings Electric Hydrogen's total potential pipeline to more than 6 GW.

Of note: Electric Hydrogen is the first green hydrogen startup to hit unicorn status with a post-money valuation of over $1 billion.