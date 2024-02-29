The Witznitz energy park in Saxony, Germany. Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images
German solar roof company Enviria said it's raised over $200 million from BlackRock to deploy more solar panels on buildings across Germany.
Why it matters: There's huge financial and carbon reduction potential in deploying solar panels and batteries for commercial and industrial buildings.
Zoom in: Enviria says it plans to use the funds to grow the company and deploy a pipeline of 2,000 projects that total over 2.3 GW
Big picture: The market for commercial and industrial solar has been held back by the tendency for projects to be bespoke and complex.