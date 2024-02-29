The Witznitz energy park in Saxony, Germany. Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

German solar roof company Enviria said it's raised over $200 million from BlackRock to deploy more solar panels on buildings across Germany. Why it matters: There's huge financial and carbon reduction potential in deploying solar panels and batteries for commercial and industrial buildings.

Zoom in: Enviria says it plans to use the funds to grow the company and deploy a pipeline of 2,000 projects that total over 2.3 GW

Frankfurt-based Enviria said the investment came from BlackRock's Global Renewable Power IV (GRP IV) fund.

Other investors in the company include Galileo Green Energy, Redalpine, Alter Equity and BNP Paribas Développement.

Big picture: The market for commercial and industrial solar has been held back by the tendency for projects to be bespoke and complex.