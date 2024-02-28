Mining explorer Critical Metals sinks in Nasdaq SPAC debut

Inside a planned lithium mine in Austria that will be developed by Critical Metals. Image courtesy of Critical Metals

Shares in mining exploration company Critical Metals plunged by more than 20% on Wednesday morning in its Nasdaq debut, following the completion of its SPAC. Why it matters: Facing headwinds for both SPACs and the lithium market, the move is a bold play to test the public market's appetite for European lithium for EVs.

Zoom in: The key asset of the company is a mine in Austria, called the Wolfsberg Lithium Project, south of Vienna, which is expected to produce enough lithium to power about 200,000 EVs per year.

Shares of Critical Metals, trading under the symbol CRML, fell by around 25% to $12.51 per share within the first hour of trading on Wednesday.

The company says the Wolfsberg project is the first permitted lithium mine in Europe, and auto giant BMW will buy the lithium via an offtake agreement.

Critical Metals is a SPAC union of Sizzle Acquisition Corp and mining explorer European Lithium, which also trades on Australia's ASX market.

Critical Metals' debut on the Nasdaq will help position it for fundraising, and it plans to raise $450 million to build out the mine, said Executive Chairman Tony Sage, an Australian entrepreneur with a long history of investing in and developing mineral resource projects.

Big picture: Beyond the SPAC risk and lithium's icy market, Critical Metals has two things that investors might eventually warm to: the BMW deal and the advancement of the mine.