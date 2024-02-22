Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

United Airlines' sustainable fuel investing efforts are taking flight. Why it matters: The carrier is focused on breaking open the sustainable aviation fuel market, which is crucial for airlines to meet net zero goals but is facing a major supply crunch.

Driving the news: United's Sustainable Flight Fund held its first limited partners meeting this week in Houston.

The fund is unique in that it's brought together a wide ecosystem of partners to back SAF tech.

By the numbers: The fund has closed over $200 million in commitments and has 21 LPs in addition to United.

"Aviation touches every sector ... which is why you have a lot of the other sector leaders joining us," said Andrew Chang, managing director of United Airlines Ventures.

Investors include Google, JPMorgan Chase, and Hawaiian Airlines.

The fund has backed at least 8 startups, including carbon-to-fuel company OXCCU, SAF producer Cemvita, and carbon capture firm Svante.

Zoom in: United has a goal to be net zero by 2050 without relying on traditional carbon offsets.

The airline says it's invested in future production of over 5 billion gallons of SAF.

Catch up quick: United launched United Airlines Ventures back in 2021, which invests off the balance sheet and focuses on themes like SAF, aerospace and technology.

The Sustainable Flight Fund was formed in February 2023 to drive a collaborative industry approach and to focus on SAF.

Last week Axios reported on two United Sustainable Flight Fund investments: ocean carbon removal company Banyu Carbon and geologic hydrogen startup Koloma.

The big picture: SAF is causing consternation across aviation.

It's seen as the major way that airlines will be able to meet their net zero targets. "Ninety-eight percent of our carbon emissions are derived from the consumption of jet fuel. All airlines have that statistic," says Chang.

But there's not enough of it being made from waste, which tends to have a lower carbon footprint. SAF makers are tapping feedstocks like used cooking oil and making as much as they can.

A handful of companies — like OXCCU, Air Company and Twelve — have emerged to make SAF "electrofuels" from carbon dioxide and green hydrogen. However, those efforts are in early days.

What's next: Over the next few years, electrofuel providers will be trying to scale up production of new facilities like Infinium's Project Roadrunner in West Texas.