BlackRock investing $500M in renewables developer Recurrent Energy
BlackRock announced an agreement to invest $500 million in Recurrent Energy, a division of Canadian Solar that develops large solar and energy storage projects.
Why it matters: The deal underscores BlackRock's effort to ramp up its spending on green energy.
Details: BlackRock's Climate Infrastructure division is acquiring preferred equity in Recurrent, convertible into a 20% stake.
- Recurrent parent company Canadian Solar, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, will retain a majority of the business.
- The deal encompasses projects in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, South Korea and Taiwan.
State of play: The announcement comes less than two weeks after BlackRock announced a $12.5 billion agreement to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners, a move BlackRock said is aimed at expanding its investment in large sustainability assets such as grid-scale wind and solar.
Zoom in: BlackRock's investment in Recurrent will fund the developer's project pipeline, as well as its planned transition from simply building energy projects to holding onto and operating them.
- The Austin-based company expects to be operating 4 GW of solar and 2 GWh of storage in the U.S. and Europe by 2026.
- As of last fall, it had 26 GW of solar and 55 GWh of storage in development.
Of note: The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.
Be smart: Recurrent Energy is different than Recurrent Auto, a Seattle startup that certifies EV batteries.