Developer 8 Rivers Capital will build a $1 billion green ammonia project in Port Arthur, Texas, that will sell low-carbon ammonia in South Korea.

Why it matters: The plant will be the first commercial deployment of the technology, which captures carbon dioxide and highlights the potential future market for green ammonia and hydrogen.

Details: 8 Rivers Capital, which is backed by South Korean conglomerate SK Group, says the facility will produce 880,000 tons of ammonia and capture 1.4 million tons of CO2 per year.