A $1B green ammonia plant kicks off in Texas
Jan 9, 2024
Developer 8 Rivers Capital will build a $1 billion green ammonia project in Port Arthur, Texas, that will sell low-carbon ammonia in South Korea.
Why it matters: The plant will be the first commercial deployment of the technology, which captures carbon dioxide and highlights the potential future market for green ammonia and hydrogen.
Details: 8 Rivers Capital, which is backed by South Korean conglomerate SK Group, says the facility will produce 880,000 tons of ammonia and capture 1.4 million tons of CO2 per year.
- The plant, called the Cormorant Clean Energy Project, is expected to bring in over $1 billion in investment and create more than 1,000 new construction jobs.
- The project, which is expected to break ground in 2025, will produce low-carbon hydrogen and turn it into ammonia.
- The ammonia will be auctioned off in South Korea, where energy companies are using it to lower the carbon emissions of coal power.