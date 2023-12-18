Octopus Energy says latest round pushes valuation to $7.8B
10 mins ago
U.K. energy provider Octopus Energy has raised another $800 million, and says its valuation has popped to $7.8 billion.
Why it matters: The funding and valuation boost shows momentum for the British company that has been acquiring customers and is spreading its tentacles across offshore wind, EV charging and heat pumps.
Details: London-based Octopus Energy says it raised the funding from existing investors including Japan's Tokyo Gas, Australia's Origin Energy, Canadian pension fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and the Al Gore-founded investment firm Generation Investment Management.
- The company says the $7.8 billion post-money valuation is a 60% increase since its last funding in 2021.
Catch up quick: Last month Octopus Energy launched a $3.7 billion offshore wind fund with Tokyo Gas.
- In September, Octopus bought Shell retail customer portfolio in Britain and Germany.