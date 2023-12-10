Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Exclusive: HSBC commits to $250M climate fashion fund

HSBC has committed $4 million to Fashion Climate Fund, a $250 million philanthropic fund that seeks to decarbonize the apparel and footwear sectors, Axios has learned exclusively.

Why it's important: The fashion industry makes up over 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and needs $1 trillion of investment to make the low carbon transition.

Zoom in: The apparel and footwear sectors have sprawling global supply chains, with large portions running through Asia.

  • The supply chains start with the extraction of raw materials from plants and animals, moves through processing and material production, and to assembly and manufacturing of the product.
  • The Apparel Impact Institute (Aii) says that a big chunk of fashion's emissions could be reduced through transitions to clean electricity, lower carbon fibers, adopting energy efficienct practices and replacing coal in manufacturing.
  • More reductions could come from newer technologies like textile recycling, bio materials, and plant-based leather.

Details: The fund is managed by non-profit Aii and other backers include H&M, H&M Foundation, the Schmidt Family Foundation, Lululemon, PVH Foundation, and Target.

  • HSBC emphasized the challenges of decarbonizing the fashion industry in an emailed statement to Axios.
  • Aii said $70 million has been committed to the fund to date.

State of play: There's been some VC investment in alternative textiles, but the sector has also faced challenges.

  • Startup MycoWorks, which makes mushroom-based leather, recently opened a commercial-scale production facility in South Carolina and before that closed a $125 million Series C round with investors like Prime Movers Lab and SK Networks.
  • At the same time, startup Bolt Labs, which makes alternative textiles, announced earlier this year it was pausing production of its mushroom-based leather due to the challenges of securing capital.
