DOE wiring $1.3B for three transmission projects

The U.S. Department of Energy yesterday announced it will provide up to $1.3 billion in loans for three long-range transmission projects.

Why it matters: The agency is using an unusual loan structure to try to de-risk these badly needed infrastructure projects.

Driving the news: DOE is beginning contract negotiations for a trio of transmission projects:

Transmission developer TransCanyon is pursuing a 1.5 GW line between Utah and Nevada.

Power utility National Grid is aiming to build a 1.2 GW project connecting New Hampshire and Vermont with Quebec.

And infrastructure builder Grid United and investor Black Forest Partners are eying a 1 GW line linking New Mexico and Arizona.

The intrigue: Instead of providing upfront project financing, the DOE said it will sign "capacity contracts," where it'll provide funding to cover a portion of the electricity that each line can carry once built.

To borrow from our colleague Ben Geman, the agency is effectively acting as an anchor tenant.

The goal is to draw private financing to build the projects, as well as customers willing to buy electricity from them once they're constructed.

Catch up fast: The biggest transmission projects, like the ones above, are largely being pursued by third-party or "merchant" developers — not electric utilities.

While a utility can simply bill its customers for the cost of a new power line, a merchant builder cannot.

Zoom in: Merchant builders have traditionally relied on project financing, where a lender puts up funding for construction and typically gets repaid from revenue once it's online.