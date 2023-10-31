DOE wiring $1.3B for three transmission projects
The U.S. Department of Energy yesterday announced it will provide up to $1.3 billion in loans for three long-range transmission projects.
Why it matters: The agency is using an unusual loan structure to try to de-risk these badly needed infrastructure projects.
Driving the news: DOE is beginning contract negotiations for a trio of transmission projects:
- Transmission developer TransCanyon is pursuing a 1.5 GW line between Utah and Nevada.
- Power utility National Grid is aiming to build a 1.2 GW project connecting New Hampshire and Vermont with Quebec.
- And infrastructure builder Grid United and investor Black Forest Partners are eying a 1 GW line linking New Mexico and Arizona.
The intrigue: Instead of providing upfront project financing, the DOE said it will sign "capacity contracts," where it'll provide funding to cover a portion of the electricity that each line can carry once built.
- To borrow from our colleague Ben Geman, the agency is effectively acting as an anchor tenant.
- The goal is to draw private financing to build the projects, as well as customers willing to buy electricity from them once they're constructed.
Catch up fast: The biggest transmission projects, like the ones above, are largely being pursued by third-party or "merchant" developers — not electric utilities.
- While a utility can simply bill its customers for the cost of a new power line, a merchant builder cannot.
Zoom in: Merchant builders have traditionally relied on project financing, where a lender puts up funding for construction and typically gets repaid from revenue once it's online.
- That gets tricky with long transmission lines, which get ensnared in permitting fights as they cross county and state borders, in turn making lenders leery of backing such projects